New Jersey was only the second state to require businesses to offer workers paid family leave to care for a newborn or relative. Last month it greatly expanded the benefit and eligibility for it.
That’s great for employees who take advantage of the paid leave. Not so much for the many more workers who don’t but will pay up to four times as much for others to do so. And the burden will increase on New Jersey businesses, which already are fleeing the state and taking jobs and families with them.
The bill passed by Democrats and recently signed by Gov. Phil Murphy doubles the length of paid leave annually available to 12 weeks. Those on leave will be paid 85 percent of their wages, up to $842 a week, instead of two-thirds.
The list of reasons for taking paid leave has been expanded as well and now includes caring for a grandparent, grandchild, sibling, adult child or parent-in-law who is sick. And paid leave is now mandated at businesses with as few as 30 employees, down from the prior threshold of 50.
Federal law already required that employees be allowed to take up to 12 weeks of unpaid leave for these purposes without fear of losing their jobs. There are now four other states that require payment for such leave and New Jersey’s actions ensure its program is among the most generous.
No question paid leave can greatly help parents with infants and any worker who has a family member in need. New Jersey’s mandate works well for some of them.
Yet each year only about 12 percent of eligible new parents use the paid leave benefit. The rest, like all other workers, pay for it nonetheless.
The amount taken out of paychecks to cover the increased benefit and eligibility will nearly quadruple to up to $102 a year by applying to wages up to $128,000 instead of the prior $34,400 limit. The state expects to take in an additional $407 million a year and pay out as much as $365 million more.
Businesses don’t directly help pay for family leave, but the intermittent loss of workers requires them to pay overtime and hire temps. Nine out of 10 other states don’t put a paid-leave burden on their businesses, so those in New Jersey lose a little more competitiveness.
Expanded paid family leave joins the $15 minimum wage, enhanced paid sick leave and increased subsidies for renewable energy as just the past year’s new burdens on business. Yet New Jersey already leads the nation in households leaving, mostly to go where there are jobs (and Atlantic County leads in households leaving among New Jersey counties).
A generous paid family leave program would be completely welcome in a state whose government was fiscally responsible and efficient, whose economy outpaced the nation’s and whose taxes and cost of living were a magnet for companies and residents. New Jersey is none of those things, but instead for working toward them, Democrats prefer to spend the money of others.
