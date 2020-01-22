New Jersey state government saved Atlantic City from the brink of bankruptcy, stabilizing its finances and fostering confidence in the resort’s future. That has brought major investments and a much improved business climate.
Just as important, state actions have put Atlantic City’s dominant casino gaming industry in its best shape in about a decade. Gaming revenue at the city’s nine casinos increased 15% last year to $3.3 billion.
New Jersey’s dogged pursuit of legal sports betting eventually succeeded and also resulted in a big payoff for the resort’s casino companies. Atlantic City casinos last year won an additional $123.5 million from sports wagers.
And sports betting introduced gamblers to online casino games that also have been legalized by New Jersey. Gaming companies won $482 million from internet gambling last year, an increase of more than 60% from the prior year. Chris Grove, an industry analyst with Eilers & Krajcik Gaming, said that without the boost they got from sports betting, online casino games would have grown only about 20%.
With these numbers you’d think casino executives would be singing happy days are here again. They are pleased with the results, but also fearful that Atlantic City and its state overseers still haven’t addressed problems that discourage visitation to what should be an appealing resort coastal city.
Jim Allen, chairman of Hard Rock International, said recently that continued investment benefiting everyone in the city will only happen if its streets are safe and inviting. That requires the dedication of local government, so far lacking, to do things like end criminal activity on the streets and get all the streetlights working. “We don’t understand why there’s not a sense of urgency to fix these things,” he said.
Steve Callender, president of the Casino Association of New Jersey, told a forum last year that “we have social issues in Atlantic City. … It’s not a great situation, and it needs to be addressed. It hurts our businesses and it frightens our customers.”
Marcus Glover, president of Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, said the city needs to “not be in the crosshairs” of negative attention. It got plenty of that last year when Frank Gilliam — guilty of felony fraud — became the sixth corrupt Atlantic City mayor forced from office since the 1970s. Resorts Casino Hotel President Mark Giannantonio summed up the effect of negative publicity on customers: “Perception is reality.”
The warnings from casino industry leaders echo those from two decades ago that the city needed to clean up and become a destination resort if it was going to survive growing casino competition in neighboring states. Those warnings went unheeded, and from 2014 to 2016 five Atlantic City casinos shut down, 11,000 jobs were lost and the region was pitched into a local depression.
Now largely through the state’s efforts, the casino industry has returned to revenue levels well above $3 billion a year for the first time since 2012, right before it lost about half its business to casinos in neighboring states.
The good times, almost miraculously, are back. And as in the past, other states are following New Jersey’s lead to compete with it, this time for sports and internet casino gambling. Much greater competition in these markets is a sure thing.
Once again, state and local officials face the choice of either taking what they can from the current abundance with little thought to the future, or doing the hard work of ensuring local government operates effectively and efficiently to make sure customers think as positively about Atlantic City as the nation’s many other resorts.
Starting with the bipartisan effort under Gov. Chris Christie and continuing successfully under Gov. Phil Murphy, the state has given Atlantic City another chance to take its tourism economy to a much higher level. State and local officials better do everything they can to make that happen. It will almost surely be the last such chance.
