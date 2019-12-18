Last year’s reform of state aid to schools left about 200 of them with less, some a lot less. Some have had to cut programs and reduce staffing.
Those school districts could make up for the loss of aid by increasing the local school tax, and perhaps communities should if they weren’t providing a fair amount of revenue and could do so.
But thanks to a cap on annual school tax increases enacted during the administration of Gov. Chris Christie, school boards are limited to increases of 2% annually — unless they get approval from voters for a bigger tax hike.
Senate President Steve Sweeney has proposed an end run around that limit for about 40 of the districts that lost state aid. His bill, which cleared the Legislature on Monday, would let them raise school taxes by more than 2% a year through the 2024-2025 school year — up to the level a state formula figures is adequate funding.
Republicans said allowing bigger school tax increases wasn’t the answer. Senate Minority Leader Tom Kean, R-Union, said repeated failures of district referendums to exceed the 2% cap were “a very clear message that they’re at the limit of what they can afford.”
Fellow Democrat Gov. Phil Murphy criticized Sweeney’s proposal too, arguing that passing his long-sought increase in the state sales tax and a tax surcharge on income above $1 million were a better way to boost school funding. Sweeney responded that under last year’s school aid reform, none of Murphy’s new tax revenue would go to the 40 districts in his bill whose aid was considered excessive and cut — only to the “overwhelming majority of school districts that are underfunded by more than $1.7 billion.”
Raising the local school tax may seem like a poor substitute for lost aid from the state, but Sweeney said the formerly overfunded districts put themselves in such a position.
“Those communities were basically living off the state fund so they didn’t have to raise taxes. Well, everyone is supposed to carry their fair share,” he said. “Not one of those communities is going to say, ‘We were paying our fair share and this is unfair.’”
Sweeney insisted that letting the districts exceed the tax cap was not “waiving the cap,” just giving them the opportunity “to go up to adequacy.”
How’s this for a compromise — call it a temporary waiver until the school budget is considered adequate by the state.
School boards should be wary of this gift of tax-cap relief. Using it would be the equivalent of saying district voters won’t approve a higher tax, so the board is raising it despite them. Rejecting a tax hike isn’t the only way voters can express their displeasure.
Sweeney was able to fast track his bill through the Senate he controls and the Assembly — it cleared the Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee almost immediately upon introduction. Even Murphy may sign on, since his teachers union allies have finally found a Sweeney bill they support.
If the bill becomes law, school boards should not resort to it lightly. Hold a public hearing on the higher tax increase to gauge public sentiment and at least give the community a voice in the process.
