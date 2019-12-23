The forgotten art of cursive writing — speedily putting words to paper in flowing connected letters — received a major blow almost a decade ago. Teaching the skill in grade school was dropped from the national Common Core educational standards in 2010. Most schools focused their effort and time elsewhere.
A bill in the state Legislature would have New Jersey join seven other states that have reinstated classroom lessons in cursive. Sponsored by Assemblywoman Angela McKnight, D-Hudson, it would require elementary schools to teach students to read and write in cursive by the end of third grade.
What a lovely vision. When we see beautiful and distinctive script today, it’s usually at the hand of someone who learned in the 1950s or earlier. Wouldn’t it be wonderful if a new generation learned this graphic art.
McKnight and those other states — California, Texas, Florida, North Carolina, Virginia, Alabama and Arkansas — see developmental benefits from compulsory cursive lessons.
Studies suggest students are better at processing and retaining information when they hand write their notes. But presumably not significantly better than hand printing their notes.
McKnight frets that unless taught cursive when young, people won’t be able to read script documents or even sign checks. Except for the occasional letter to the editor (from readers who learned script long ago), we can’t remember seeing a document that wasn’t also available in printed form that’s faster to read.
As for signing checks, no need to write your name in script. Distinctively printing it works fine and is just as legal. For that matter, the fact that you’re making a distinctive mark and avowing it’s you is all the law requires. Now a sort of distinctive set of typed characters can count as your legal signature to a digital document as well.
Learning and writing cursive takes a lot of practice, using time that many argue is better spent learning science, math and reading for understanding.
From an early age these days, students are expected to type their academic papers. Most learn the basics of typing before they ever get a lesson in it, self-taught thanks to their own interest in digital communication.
Which brings us to the strongest argument against teaching cursive — even if kids learn it, it can and would be unlearned.
Many of you reading this used to write in smooth legible script, as did the person writing this. People have gotten much better at typing because it works well with digital communication. And since people type far more often than they write in cursive, many have seen their cursive skills deteriorate to the point that their handwriting can hardly be read, even by themselves.
Teaching kids to sign their names distinctively would be a worthwhile and attainable goal. Even in that, though, hand printing the letters should be allowed.
Maybe someday everyone will have so much time that they’ll enjoy acquiring handwriting skills that set them apart. We welcome that fantasy, but we hope that etiquette, patience and humility are revived first.
