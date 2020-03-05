National politicians are ignoring medical science as they seek a partisan advantage with unhelpful statements about the spread of a new pathogen, coronavirus, around the world and to the U.S.
Coincidentally, freshman Sen. Michael Testa, R-Cape, Atlantic, Cumberland, seems to be doing much the same locally by recently proposing new vaccine laws.
None of the bills proposed by Testa and fellow Republican Sen. Joe Pennacchio, Essex, Morris, Passaic, are necessary and some are misguided.
One would make the state liable for damages from the very rare but inevitable vaccine-related injuries when state law requires the immunization to attend a school or other institution. Another would urge the federal government to repeal the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act that sufficiently shields manufacturers from lawsuits to allow them to develop the immunizations the world needs.
“Our legislation will help those who are injured by vaccines to get the compensation they deserve,” Testa said, sounding like an advertisement for a personal injury lawyer.
The federal government already set up, in 1988, the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program, which compensates people in the event of adverse reactions to vaccines. Since then, more than $4 billion has been paid in such compensation.
Another bill would prohibit doctors from refusing to provide care if parents or guardians refuse to receive a vaccination. This sounds like a red herring, since we don’t recall any instances of the behavior by doctors that the bill would prohibit. Perhaps it is intended to chill the medical community’s enthusiastic support for the well-proven, overwhelming benefits of vaccines.
A third bill would require health care practitioners to provide, at least two days ahead of a vaccination, a copy of the vaccine manufacturer’s insert and a list of ingredients from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This information is readily available via internet or library, and frankly the vast majority of people are no more likely to read it than the many pharmaceutical inserts they already routinely throw away. If they do, they’ll find it less alarming than the side effects in a typical TV ad for a new drug.
Some parents would be inconvenienced when they show up to have their child vaccinated and discover they must wait a couple of days and come back. Other than that, the mild downside would be another tiny increase in the already excessive cost of health care.
Perhaps the Legislature’s leaders could make a deal with Testa and Pennacchio — enact this advance paperwork requirement for vaccines if they’ll vote to limit exemptions from New Jersey’s school vaccination requirement to medical reasons only. That’s needed to maintain the shared immunity of state residents to a host of diseases, is overwhelmingly supported by the U.S. medical science community, and is already the policy of seven other states.
If that’s what it takes to align New Jersey’s immunization policies with medical science, it would be worth it.
