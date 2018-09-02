This final holiday weekend of the intensive summer season at the Jersey Shore is a good time to reflect on the myriad ways visitors benefit the region and all who reside in it.
Economic benefits are a good place to start, since tourism is the dominant industry in Atlantic and Cape May counties. The pair lead the state in direct spending by tourists, with more than $7 billion per year in Atlantic and more than $6 billion in Cape May County.
This spending sustains 53,000 year-round jobs in the leisure and hospitality sector — more than a quarter of all jobs in the two counties. While it’s true most of those jobs pay well below the statewide median salary, they also typically don’t require college degrees or training certificates or entail onerous working conditions.
This industry made possible by the shore’s tens of millions of visitors has allowed South Jersey to mostly thrive while remaining less urbanized and industrialized. Tourists value the region’s abundant natural features, creating an incentive to protect them — and residents then can enjoy them year-round.
Visitors also enrich the culture and quality of life at the Jersey Shore in ways big and small.
Atlantic City, Cape May and Ocean City are nationally famous resort towns whose beaches, entertainment, restaurants and boardwalks lure throngs from as far as Canada. All those attractions exist only because tourists form the critical mass needed to create and sustain them. They are so convenient to the region’s residents that they’re taken for granted — no two- to four-hour drive needed to enjoy them.
Residents also benefit from having many retail stores, recreational activities, eateries, shows, public events and such that primarily serve tourists. Think of the boating and fishing, street fairs, beach concerts, historic sites, specialty shops, nature centers and such that are distinct and often unique to this region. There’s a first-rate zoo and it’s even free.
Don’t take this as disparaging locals, but visitors typically come from more urbanized areas, so they tend to be more urbane and sophisticated. They demand quality services, products and experiences — elevating it all beyond where lightly populated South Jersey probably could take it. And the visitors are better behaved where it counts most, less likely to show up in the pages of The Press for committing crimes.
For a few months, they give the Jersey Shore traffic congestion and other inconveniences like those of the densely populated areas north and west of us. But it’s temporary, and a reminder of one of the big advantages of this haven in the middle of the East Coast.
Nearly four out of five tourists are return visitors, a bit like the family and friends who in summer take advantage of knowing someone at the shore. They’re all a challenge sometimes, but always a blessing that makes living here even better.
When thinking about all of the worse places to live and feeling grateful for your shore home, include a little appreciation for the millions of visitors who help make it possible.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.