Oyster Creek Nuclear Plant
The Oyster Creek nuclear power generating station in Forked Rived, Lacey Township, is scheduled to close this September. Monday July 30, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)

 Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer

LACEY TOWNSHIP _ The Oyster Creek Nuclear Generating Station, due to close permanently Sept. 17, is currently operating at reduced power because of a water leak, according to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

"This is due to feedwater heater tube leakage," said NRC spokesman Neil Sheehan. "The plant remains stable and our Resident Inspectors assigned to Oyster Creek are continuing to monitor operators’ response to the condition."

It has cut back to 70 percent power, Sheehan said.

Feedwater is water that is circulated through the steam cycle as it comes out of the condenser and is sent into the boiler. Feedwater heaters preheat the water in order to decrease the heating time in the boiler and increase the plant’s overall efficiency, according to Minnesota State University.

 

