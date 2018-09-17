LACEY TOWNSHIP — The 50-year-old Oyster Creek Generating Station stopped sending power to the electric grid at noon Monday, after providing energy for about homes for two generations.
Its closing leaves New Jersey with just three nuclear reactors, at the Salem and Hope Creek complex in Salem County.
At about the same time, in Trenton, the Board of Public Utilities was voting unanimously to open the bidding process for 1,100 megawatts of offshore wind energy in the state.
Oyster Creek's closing was marked with an internal ceremony for workers, about 300 of whom will remain on site for at least the start of the decommissioning process, and later a public ceremony for officials, plant retirees and the media.
The plant was the oldest operating nuclear plant in the U.S.
"I have lots of emotion," said Jeff Dostal, the decommissioning plant manager for the site. He will oversee decommissioning whether the plant stays in the hands of current owner Exelon Generation or is sold, as has been officially proposed, to Holtec International of Camden.
Decommissioning involves decontamination of the site, removal of buildings and infrastructure, and safe storage of highly radioactive spent fuel rods left over from decades of nuclear power generation.
Dostal has worked at the plant for 35 years, holding just about every job there, he said. He watched as the plant transformed the area from a sleepy pinelands village to the bustling, 27,000-resident township it is today.
"My job right now is public safety for the site and for the township," said Dostal, a 28-year resident of Lacey. "Whether it's Exelon or Holtec, I will make sure it's done safely."
"It's a sad day," said Lacey Mayor Nicholas Juliano. But he said he's hopeful that at least a part of the site will be used soon for another major business purpose.
This story is developing. Check back later for updates.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.