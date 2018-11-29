ATLANTIC CITY — Raises for city workers in the 2019 budget, announced during a press conference by city officials on Wednesday, are not a done deal, according to the state, which oversees the city's finances.
The state and city officials are still working on the 2019 budget, said Department of Community Affairs spokesperson Lisa M. Ryan.
"The city’s budget will determine what can and can’t be done," Ryan said. "We will consider the proposal to increase the pay of city workers and determine if it can fit within the city’s budget, enable the city to address other community needs, and not result in a property tax increase for Atlantic City residents."
The Mayor’s Office has not yet responded to a request for comment on the proposal.
During a press conference Wednesday at City Hall, Council President Marty Small Sr. said that the 2019 municipal budget will include a recently identified revenue source that will allow nearly every city employee to receive an annual stipend over the next three years totaling $3,000 or $5,000. In addition to the annual stipends, Small said the minimum annual salary for all city employees will be raised to $25,000.
Small said that over the course of several months, he discussed the proposal one-on-one with Business Administrator Jason Holt (a state employee), the state's fiscal monitor Rick Richardella, Division of Local Government Services Assistant Division Director Cynthia Lindsay (former Atlantic City comptroller), DCA Deputy Commissioner Rob Long and, "as recently as two weeks ago" Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, who is also head of the DCA.
"I let them know what (City) Council wanted to do and how we would get there," Small said during the press conference. "The state just said 'Yes, the employees deserve a raise' and we have to use this (revenue) against the 2019 budget to see where we fall."
Ryan said both the state and city have a mutual goal of keeping Atlantic City fiscally healthy.
"But foremost, the state is concerned with the city’s residents and keeping property taxes stable so there isn’t a return to the skyrocketing taxes of the past," Ryan said Thursday.
Municipal budgets are not typically finalized until February or March.
While it was unclear from Wednesday's press conference how the financial arrangements Small discussed could work, Ryan explained the state asked the city to negotiate with its banking institutions for more favorable terms and conditions and higher fixed-rate returns on its available cash balances.
Small said that an interest-bearing account held by the city with TD Bank had been paying the city $153,000 annually at a rate of 1.85 percent. The city, he said, negotiated with the bank for the account to pay that amount each month at an interest rate of 2.25 percent.
"The numbers the Council President is referring to are a reflection of anticipated returns into the city’s budget based on the improved terms and conditions that were negotiated," said Ryan.
