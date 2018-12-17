ATLANTIC CITY — A police union lawsuit against the city and state over officer promotions is on hold for 60 days after Superior Court Judge Julio Mendez ordered all parties to attempt to reach a settlement.
Mendez's order requires a minimum of two meetings of key representatives in January and two meetings in February to discuss hiring, promotion and discipline processes for the Police Department.
Policemen’s Benevolent Association Local 24, which represents 252 rank-and-file Atlantic City police officers, filed the lawsuit in September. It alleges its members' constitutional rights have been violated by the city and state in making departmental promotions without regard to the Civil Service Appointment Clause.
It also claims the government has not provided requested information on how it has made hiring and promotion decisions.
The order says the court will hold the matter in abeyance until March 1. It also allows the city to move forward with six pending promotions of sergeants to acting lieutenant. The candidates must be told this is an acting, temporary appointment rather than a permanent one.
No other promotions may be made within the Police Department before March 1, according to the order. Lawyers must update the court on the process of negotiations on Jan. 31, the order states.
Following the state takeover of the city in 2016, the police union sued the state, challenging the constitutionality of the legislation and the legality of unilaterally cutting pay and benefits for officers. The two parties went to mediation, where a settlement was reached.
A second suit, filed by the union against the city, is pending in respect to the state allegedly failing to properly pay current and retired officers promoted after May 2016.
Matt Rogers, president of PBA Local 24, has said the union has attempted to remedy the promotion situation amicably since first meeting with the new state appointees under Gov. Phil Murphy in March.
“Why a pro-union state continues to withhold these basic rights to the city employees is lost on us,” Rogers said in September. “The last thing we want to be in is another lawsuit, but the case here is insulting since we have always acknowledged the city’s financial hardships and have sought to work with them to do our part.”
The latest suit seeks a declaratory judgment finding the defendants in violation of the takeover law and the state Constitution.
It also asks the court to order the defendants to provide previously requested information regarding the promotional process, to negotiate in good faith and prohibit the defendants from making future promotions, hires or disciplinary actions.
Staff Writer David Danzis contributed to this report.
