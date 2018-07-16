So far this season 123 bald eagle chicks have fledged -- or taken their first flight out of the nest -- across New Jersey, according to Conserve Wildlife Foundation biologist Larissa Smith.
Even after fledging the chicks will stay around the nest area for the next few weeks learning to hunt, fly and survive on their own, she said.
Bald eagle juveniles have a brown body with brown and while mottled wings, according to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. It takes about five years to reach adulthood, when they have white heads and tails with dark brown bodies and wings.
Bald eagle numbers continued to increase in New Jersey in 2017, with 178 nest sites monitored, up from 172 last year.
But the number of successful fledglings fell to 190 from 216 last year, according to state Division of Fish and Wildlife biologist Kathleen Clark, coauthor of the 2017 New Jersey Bald Eagle Project report by the division and the Conserve Wildlife Foundation of New Jersey.
