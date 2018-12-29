SOMERS POINT _ Surrounded by water on three sides, the city needed to do something to lessen the number of single-use plastic bags polluting the environment, said Councilman Ron Meischker.
So earlier this year it passed an ordinance requiring stores to impose a five-cent fee on each such bag taken at the checkout, with a starting date of Jan. 1. The fee is kept by the stores, but those on public assistance don't have to pay it, said Meischker.
Restaurants are exempt, as are street vendors. And plastic bags without handles may still be used to hold bulk food, produce, meat and seafood, and prescription medications, according to the ordinance.
"Plastic bags are an absolute nuisance out there," said Meischker, who is also co-founder of the Patcong Creek Foundation, an educational nonprofit that conducts regular cleanups. "They are a danger to marine life, and they are in the marshes, in the water, in the osprey nests and trees. This is avoidable by curtailing the use of them."
The city joins a host of other towns, including Longport and Ventnor, that have imposed such fees, in order to cut down on plastics pollution.
But with one of the highest volume stores in the region within its borders -- the ShopRite supermarket -- the Somers Point ordinance may have more impact than most.
ShopRite, located on Bethel Road here, recently posted a notice recently on its Facebook page saying it would provide inexpensive reusable bags for a limited time, to help people adjust to the new law and start bringing their own bags.
"Due to the town's single-use plastic bag fee, we will be offering 10¢ reusable plastic bags and 25¢ reusable totes for a limited time," the posting said. "Please take advantage to save money and help the environment. So on Tuesday 1/1, don't forget to start bringing your own bags!"
Acme also has a store on New and Bethel roads, but its Facebook page did not include information on the new law.
The Somers Point ShopRite referred all calls to a Village Super Market corporate office in Millburn, Essex County, where no one was available early Saturday to comment.
Somers Point was one of the first towns in the state to ban the release of balloons, a move that was also to prevent marine pollution.
Meishker said the city has provided posters to stores as a way of educating consumers about why the fee is being imposed.
He said ShopRite has requested the ordinance be expanded to impose the fee on both plastic and paper single-use bags, as many towns have, and a proposed state law vetoed by Gov. Murphy earlier this year would have done.
"We weren't as concerned because they don't pose the same threats to wildlife that plastic bags do," said Meischker. "But from the standpoint of conserving ... they do come from trees."
He said the city will consider it.
Paper bags are much more expensive than plastic bags for stores to provide. Industry figures show plastic bags are about one cent each, while paper bags can cost 4 cents to 5 cents each.
Meischker said if the fee ordinance doesn't cut down enough on use of the bags, the city may consider banning their use by merchants.
Some towns, like Stafford Township, have passed ordinances to ban single-use plastic bags and the use of other single-use plastics like straws.
Earlier this year a bill to impose a five-cent fee statewide on all single-use bags, paper or plastic, passed the state Legislature but was vetoed by Gov. Phil Murphy. Four cents of each fee would have gone to the state, with just a cent kept by the merchant.
Murphy said it didn't go far enough to address the problem, and the Legislature is now considering banning the use of the single-use bags statewide.
Meischker said most of the feedback he's gotten on the ordinance has been positive, but it really bugs him when people call it a tax.
"It's not a tax, it's a choice to pay or be a good environmental steward," he said.
On the ShopRite Facebook page, responses ranged from angry to supportive, with some folks giving tips on using items like laundry baskets to collect items in a shopping cart, and as containers to take groceries to the car.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.