Friday will be partly cloudy with a stray shower or thunderstorm possible. Check out Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci's forecast here.
The party goes on without planned headliner at Atlantic CIty beach concert.
The 20-year-old Philadelphia woman charged with aggravated assault on a Wildwood police officer rejected a plea deal Thursday morning.
North Wildwood police have joined in on the lip sync national trend.
The Eagles have begun training camp.
Ducktown revitalization will be finalized in March of 2019.
Check out the latest photos of the North Beach housing project in A.C.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.