Pleasantville school bus involved in Route 9 crash

PLEASANTVILLE — A Pleasantville School District bus was rear-ended on Route 9 near West Ashland Avenue Monday morning, police said.
All students appeared to be fine, police said at the scene.
The Pleasantville Superintendent's Office said the students aboard the bus, as well as the bus aide and the driver were taken to Shore Medical Center for medical evaluation.
The ages and grades of the students was not given.
The bus was traveling on Route 9 when the accident happened, according to police. It pulled onto West Ashland Avenue, where fire trucks, police cars and ambulances congregated at about 9:15 a.m.
This story is developing. Please check back for details.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.