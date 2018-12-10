Pleasantville school bus involved in Route 9 crash

A Pleasantville School District bus sits at the corner of West Ashland Avenue and Route 9 after being rear-ended by another vehicle Monday morning. Police said all students on board appeared to be fine but would be medically evaluated.

 MICHELLE BRUNETTI POST Staff Writer

PLEASANTVILLE — A Pleasantville School District bus was rear-ended on Route 9 near West Ashland Avenue Monday morning, police said.

All students appeared to be fine, police said at the scene.

The Pleasantville Superintendent's Office said the students aboard the bus, as well as the bus aide and the driver were taken to Shore Medical Center for medical evaluation.

The ages and grades of the students was not given.

The bus was traveling on Route 9 when the accident happened, according to police. It pulled onto West Ashland Avenue, where fire trucks, police cars and ambulances congregated at about 9:15 a.m.

This story is developing. Please check back for details.

