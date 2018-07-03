The 2018 state budget approved in a last-minute deal between legislators and Gov. Phil Murphy does not include language to divert $23 million into the general fund from a potential new plastic bag fee.
A proposed budget had diverted the funds, anticipated to be collected if the governor signed a bill to institute a 5-cent fee on single-use carryout bags. Under the bill that passed the Legislature recently, 4 cents of each fee would be sent to the state to be dedicated to a lead-abatement fund. But right from the start, legislators grabbed it for the general fund.
"This is more of a delay than a clear victory, but any delay is a win for now," said New Jersey Sierra Club Director Jeff Tittel. "We hope (the governor) doesn’t sign the bill."
Atlantic County freeholders are expected to introduce Tuesday an ordinance to ban single-use…
Sierra Club and some local officials have criticized the legislation as a money grab, saying the state should instead ban single-use plastic bags from use in most stores.
Once enacted, it would prevent local and county governments from instituting their own fees or bans. But those that have already done so would be grandfathered in. That includes Longport and Ventnor, which enacted bag fees that are kept by the merchant; and Long Beach Township and Harvey Cedars, which banned them.
The bill in its current form would put more plastic into waterways, Tittel said, because merchants and the state would be making money off the fee and would have no motivation to decrease plastic bag use.
