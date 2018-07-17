LACEY TOWNSHIP — Residents and others can air their concerns about aspects of closing the Oyster Creek Nuclear Generating Station and maintaining it for decades at a public meeting here Tuesday night.
The Nuclear Regulatory Commission is holding the meeting to discuss the $1.4 billion, 60-year plan for decommissioning the nuclear plant, which opened in 1968 and is the oldest operating nuclear plant in the U.S.
The plant is due to close for good Sept. 17, after operating for about 50 years.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the Lacey Township Community Hall, 101 N. Main St., in Forked River.
Under the SAFESTOR plan chosen by owner Exelon Generation Co., plant shutdown and defueling will finish Sept. 30.
That would be followed by about 1.5 years of preparing for 55 years of dormancy, during which time spent fuel would be stored in wet pools for five years, then moved to dry storage and ultimately removed to a facility approved by the U.S. Department of Energy.
Exelon submitted the Oyster Creek Post-Shutdown Decommissioning Activities Report to the NRC on May 21. A copy of the report is available on the NRC website in the electronic documents section, ADAMS accession number ML18141A775.
NRC will accept public comments on the report until Sept. 10. Mail comments to: May Ma, Office of Administration, Mail Stop: TWFN-7-A60M, U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, Washington, DC 20555-0001.
