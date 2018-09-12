Van Drew and Grossman
Buy Now

Republican Seth Grossman, left, and Democrat Jeff Van Drew are campaiging to replace long-time retiring Congressman Frank LoBiondo in the 2nd District.

 Press file photos

The Press of Atlantic City is co-sponsoring a debate between 2nd Congressional District candidates Jeff Van Drew and Seth Grossman Oct. 10.

As part of the debate candidates will answer several questions from the public.

If you wish to have your question considered, send it to Jderosier@pressofac.com. Please include "CD2 Question" in the subject line.

The Press, SNJ Today and the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University are sponsors in the debate.

The debate will take place at 6 p.m. in the university's Campus Center Theatre in Galloway Township.

609-272-7238

wkeough@pressofac.com

@buzzkeough

