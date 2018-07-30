A soggy day is likely for South Jersey, with persistent showers and thunderstorms throughout Tuesday. Heavy downpours in thunderstorms will cause localized flooding. When driving, use particular caution on water-logged roads. Coastal and bayside roads will also be a cause for concern with the abundant and acute rainfall. 82 degrees is as high as the mainland gets for the day, sticking in the upper 70s at the shore.
This robust atmospheric flow influencing the area is driving ample tropical moisture in to ensure a wet few summer days, invoking perhaps some summertime blues.
Today’s warm front will push out of the area and moisture again is Wednesday’s tale. Showers and thunderstorms are going to affect the area throughout much of Wednesday. Inland, warming up to 86 for the high temperature. It will be quite windy, so beware of the umbrella backfire!
Indeed, this is a bit of a dreary week with clouds, humidity and showers. Fortunately, the sun does have a few shots at showing itself between the variable clouds throughout each of the days.
Thursday, a weak cold front will enter, which further translates to showers moving through the whole day. There will be partial sun accompanied by widespread, intermittent wetness. The high will be at a soupy 87 on the mainland and climbing to the mid-80s at the coast.
Thursday will have more sun and Friday more clouds, but the days will be nearly identical.
As the frontal system dissipates Friday, showers will lessen but are still possible. A passing storm is likely. The area will shed a couple of degrees to 84 (mainland) and 82 (shore) from the previous day.
Although drier air will be pulled into the region, the rainy pattern does not completely diminish with the weekend still seeing partial sun, clouds, and a chance for spotty showers. However, there will be opportunities to spend time outdoors if you’re prepared for a quick potential dousing!
Saturday and Sunday look to be exactly alike with nominal rainfall amounts essentially all day.
Peeking into early next week, it will be hot with yet again more thunderstorms to come.
Alexa Trischler, a recent graduate of Rutgers University with a B.S. in meteorology, is filling in while Press meteorologist Joe Martucci is away.
