The best advice that can be given today: Place the umbrella and poncho in the car and keep them in there all week. Each day will be favorable for rain (some more so than others) so precautions are necessary.
Monday kicks off with mostly cloudy skies as high pressure begins to weaken. Circulation onshore will create the likelihood for showers to form in the afternoon and evening hours. Generally, the day will be humid with rain pushing through in the latter portion. High temperatures will reach only 80 on the mainland, staying cooler in the upper 70s at the beaches.
A warm front is going to be moving northward into the region with strong atmospheric forcing in place. These factors are working in conjunction with a a strong influx of moisture. Altogether, continued southwesterly flow firmly locks in a wet weather pattern for the entire week.
Tuesday, showers and thunderstorms will take over much of the afternoon and evening. Thunderstorms will produce higher amounts of rainfall. Roadway flooding is possible throughout the day.
There will be no reprieve in damp days as the pattern carries over into Wednesday. As the warm front lifts, a cold front will take its place.
Even before the cooler air arrives, moisture-packed air will linger. Therefore, Wednesday will have daytime showers and thunderstorms with breezy conditions. Showers will persist into the early night.
As the cold front becomes planted later Thursday and Friday, partly cloudy skies will include passing showers and thunderstorms. Basically, the showers will be moving through, on and off, each day.
Thursday is the warmest day of the week and both it and Friday will be a nuisance when stepping outdoors. Sun will mix with clouds, with storms in the vicinity.
All things considered, Thursday and Friday will not be complete washouts. More rain is expected Thursday, however.
Temperatures remain consistently in the mid-80s, with the shore lagging behind only a few degrees.
With the area lodged in this setup, Saturday and Sunday will share characteristics of the work week.
