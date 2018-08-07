An endangered Pinelands herb is being brought back from the brink of extinction in New Jersey by a habitat management program at a state forest in Burlington County.
New Jersey’s last remaining wild population of American chaffseed, a perennial herb with snapdragon-like flowers and highly specialized habitat needs, was in danger of disappearing, according to the State Department of Environmental Protection.
But after intervention, the population just about doubled.
“This year, the total number of American chaffseed flowers at the Burlington County site is double that of recent years, with the number of stems up 65 percent from last year,” said New Jersey Division of Parks and Forestry Director Olivia Glenn. “All of this points to an increase in the overall number of plants next year.”
The exact location of about 80 plants is being kept secret to protect the plants.
American chaffseed (Schwalbea americana) needs open meadows with sandy and acidic soil as well as nearby wetlands.
So the state Forest Fire Service did a prescribed burn in late winter, then the state Forest Service thinned surrounding trees to increase sunlight, according to DEP.
Volunteers from the New Jersey Conservation Foundation and Pinelands Preservation Alliance also manually cut back competing shrubs. Duke Farms in Hillsborough propagated plants from seed collected from the wild population and the New Jersey State Forest Nursery in Jackson has been propagating plants.
Seeds of American chaffseed also require contact with the roots of a host plant to germinate. Known host plants in New Jersey include Maryland golden aster, inkberry and dwarf huckleberry.
It is listed as endangered by the state and federal governments. The biggest threats to it include development, mowing and suppression of wildfires that are needed to remove competing understory vegetation.
The species was once found in 16 states from Massachusetts to Louisiana, and west to Kentucky and Tennessee. Today its range is limited to spotty populations in eight states along the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico coasts.
“The species was once found at 18 locations in New Jersey, all in or near the Pinelands,” said Office of Natural Lands Management Administrator Bob Cartica.
He said the Burlington County population has been declining for more than a decade, because other trees and shrubs were outcompeting it.
More than a third of New Jersey’s native flora is rare or at risk of disappearing from the state, said New Jersey State Forester John Sacco.
For more on American chaffseed, visit fws.gov/northeast/njfieldoffice/endangered/chaffseed.html/.
For a report on endangered plants in New Jersey, visit www.nj.gov/dep/dsr/trends/pdfs/endangered-plant.pdf/.
