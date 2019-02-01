The owners of Salem County's nuclear power plants -- the last still operating in the state -- do not need ratepayer subsidies to keep the plants from closing in three years, according to a new report by the Director of the Division of Rate Counsel Stefanie Brand.
She said the request by PSEG Nuclear LLC and Exelon Generation Company LLC for ratepayers to give the three reactors in Lower Alloways Township a combined total of up to $300 million per year should be denied by the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities.
"In making their case for ZEC (Zero Emission Credit) subsidies ... PSEG and Exelon have overstated their costs and understated their revenues," said Brand. "In short, they skewed the analysis of future revenues in order to deflate those revenues and support their claim of financial distress."
PSEG owns 57 percent of the Salem I and Salem II reactors, while Exelon owns the other 43 percent; and PSEG alone owns the Hope Creek plant.
The BPU is expected to make a decision on the subsidies, estimated to cost the average residential customer about $31 to $41 a year, at its April 19 meeting.
When the BPU approved the ZEC program last November, a spokesman said it would conduct a thorough and extensive application process, and that applicants would have to "demonstrate a clear need for these credits, ensuring ratepayer funding is allocated appropriately."
“Nuclear power is an important part of the state’s carbon-free energy blueprint,” said NJBPU President Joseph L. Fiordaliso at the time. “As we review and rank applications we will carefully analyze all of the information presented to us by applicants to determine whether credits should be awarded.”
Brand said the companies "assume that the subsidies should protect them from nearly all of the risks associated with their participation in wholesale markets." She said saying it is inappropriate for ratepayers to assume risk for deregulated industries.
"In a classic example of 'heads I win, tails you lose', ratepayers are being asked to absorb all of the risks these plants may face in the future without gaining credit for any of the profits they made in the past or will make going forward," Brand said.
Brand also said the applicants' environmental assumptions are flawed.
"They assume that if these plants close, they will be replaced in their entirety by gas plants, ignoring the state's offshore wind, solar and energy efficiency initiatives," she wrote.
The owners also fail to note that they are already committed to providing electricity to the PJM grid operator markets through the plants for three years, according to Brand.
The state Legislature passed a bill last year, which was signed by Gov. Phil Murphy, to allow ratepayers to be charged to send subsidies to the owners of nuclear plants that can prove they will close without financial help from electricity customers.
The bill is intended to help the state retain nuclear power as part of its energy generation mix, because it does not emit greenhouse gasses that contribute to global warming. It was sponsored and championed by Senate President Steve Sweeney, whose district includes Salem County.
Currently, nuclear plants generate about 32 percent of electricity generated in-state. Before the Oyster Creek nuclear plant in Lacey Township closed last September, nuclear energy accounted for about 40 percent of electricity produced here.
Murphy has a goal of the state reaching 100 percent clean energy by 2050.
Brand said her office has always opposed forcing ratepayers to provide subsidies to deregulated generating plants. She called such subsidies "inconsistent with the Electric Discount and Energy Competition Act, with the orderly operation of federal wholesale markets, and with basic principles of ratemaking."
"It is also unfair given that ratepayers have already paid $2.9 billion in 'stranded' costs for these plants, and that the substantial profits made by these plants until recently were not shared with ratepayers but were paid instead to PSEG and Exelon shareholders," wrote Brand.
According to the BPU, a ZEC is awarded for each megawatt-hour of energy produced by a selected nuclear power plant. If the Board deems any unit eligible to receive ZECs, the law requires a collection rate of $0.004 per kilowatt-hour consumed by retail customers, which would be effective for an initial 3 year period.
"While the total amount of collection is estimated to be $300 million per year, the total amount of the ZEC payments to an eligible plant or plants could be less than $300 million, depending on the number of eligible plants and their energy output," according to BPU documents. "If more money is collected than is necessary to fund ZEC payments for an Energy Year, the Board will fully refund remaining funds to ratepayers through an annual true-up process."
