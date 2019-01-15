TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy used the start of his first State of the State address to focus on reform of the state’s tax incentive programs for businesses, saying much of the $11 billion spent on them so far could have been better used to solve the state's fiscal crisis.
"After reading the audit of New Jersey’s corporate tax incentives released last week, this is not a time for business as usual," he said as he opened his speech.
Democrat Murphy, 61, is a former Wall Street executive and Obama administration ambassador to Germany who campaigned as a progressive liberal but has run into some opposition within the leadership of his own party — particularly from state Senate President Steve Sweeney, whose own gubernatorial aspirations were squashed by Murphy.
Murphy ordered an audit of the tax incentive programs days after being sworn in, he said, because he was concerned they were rewarding the well-connected rather than creating jobs and nurturing innovative new businesses.
He said the audit report proved his concerns had merit.
"This is about wasted money, phantom jobs, squandered opportunities and misplaced priorities," Murphy said. "This is about a failed status quo and a broken system."
He said it’s time to fix it, "and, together, we can."
Much of the rest of his speech focused on his administration’s achievements in 2018 and hopes for 2019.
“The state of our state is stronger and fairer than it was one year ago,” Murphy said, with an unemployment rate at its lowest level since 2001 and 50,000 new jobs created since he took office.
He said the state invested hundreds of millions of dollars in schools and pre-K, so "4,000 more 3- and 4-year-olds are attending a high-quality pre-K program. And, starting this semester, 13,000 worthy students are attending community college tuition-free."
The state was able to make those investments "by asking those with incomes over $5 million to pay a little more, and by ensuring a more equitable distribution of school aid," he said.
"We met our pension obligation and, working in partnership with our public employees, we reached an agreement that will save state and local taxpayers half-a-billion dollars in health care costs over two years," said Murphy.
In 2018, he said New Jersey saw the lowest increase in statewide average property taxes on record.
He also listed as accomplishments restoring funding to Planned Parenthood, giving workers the right to paid sick time, giving young undocumented immigrants access to in-state tuition assistance programs and protecting the Affordable Care Act in New Jersey.
“All of this progress was made possible through the 169 new laws we enacted together in our first year, more than any first-year administration in over a couple of decades. In addition, I signed more than four dozen executive orders, advancing our priorities of job creation, environmental protection, equal rights and fair pay,” said Murphy.
He called for the Legislature to pass bills to raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour and legalize recreational marijuana — two goals he had for his first year.
He also called for the state to replace its aging water infrastructure, especially for those whose drinking water has high levels of lead.
And he asked legislators to “allow residents to register to vote online and at the polls on Election Day ... (and to) enact true early, in-person voting for our residents."
He called for restoring voting rights for those on probation or parole, “so we can further their reentry into society by allowing them to exercise the most sacred right offered by our society.”
And he pushed for allowing undocumented people to get special driver’s licenses, as 12 other states already allow, so more people will be able to buy insurance to protect themselves and others.
Murphy said $8 billion in corporate tax breaks were given away under Gov. Chris Christie between 2010 and 2017, and more than $11 billion has been awarded over the past 13 years "to lure companies to come to, or stay in, New Jersey. By the close of 2017, we were handing out tax breaks at a cost of more than $160,000 per job," he said.
But the state comptroller, based on a sample, could not prove that 20 percent of the jobs promised to be created or retained actually ever were created or retained, he said.
"In the upcoming fiscal year, these tax breaks from the past will cost us more than $1 billion," said Murphy. "To those who bemoan our inability to pay for even the most basic items in our budget, let me say that this, simply put, is nuts."
He said the same amount of money could have funded public schools, NJ Transit, met the state's pension obligations or provided property-tax relief.
"We could have rebuilt the entire Portal Bridge, on our own, seven times," said Murphy. "We could have built the ARC Tunnel, or at least financed nearly the entire length of the Gateway Tunnel."
Republicans, who are in the minority in the Legislature, faulted Murphy for failing to address the state's high taxes and what they say is its poor affordability. They cited the 169 new laws that Murphy signed in his first year in particular as failing to lower costs in the state.
"Gov. Murphy has a really big heart. We just don't have the wallet to match his heart," Assembly Minority Leader Jon Bramnick said after the speech. "New Jersey residents have seen 169 new laws, not one law related to making the state more affordable."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
