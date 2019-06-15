MAYS LANDING — Registers at multiple Target locations across the U.S. are down Saturday, according to reports.
Customers have taken to Twitter to voice their frustrations about long wait times and #TargetDown is trending on Twitter.
The manager of the Mays Landing location deferred comment to corporate media relations, who has not yet returned a request for comment.
We’re aware that guests are currently unable to make purchases at Target stores. Our teams are troubleshooting now and we apologize for the inconvenience. We will provide an update as soon as possible.— Target (@Target) June 15, 2019
“We’re aware that guests are currently unable to make purchases at Target stores,” the company tweeted just after noon. “Our teams are troubleshooting now and we apologize for the inconvenience. We will provide an update as soon as possible."
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
