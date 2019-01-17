VINELAND – Former state Assemblyman and candidate for Congress in the 2018 Republican primary Sam Fiocchi has announced he will run for state Senate in this year's Republican primary.
Fiocchi said Gov. Phil Murphy's State of the State message, with its emphasis on tax increases and driver's licenses for undocumented immigrants, helped him decide to run in New Jersey's 1st district.
He represented the district, which covers Cape May, Cumberland and Atlantic counties, as as Assemblyman for one term form 2014 to 2016, when he was defeated by Democrat Assemblyman R. Bruce Land. He was also a Cumberland County freeholder from 2011 to 2013.
"Frankly, I found it disingenuous that the Governor would thank our veterans for their service knowing that at least $1.2 million was removed from the Department of Military and Veterans’ Affairs in his state budget," said Fiocchi in a press statement announcing his run.
"Yet he could find $2 million for the defense of illegal aliens in this state,” said Fiocchi.
He is running for the seat vacated by former state Senator and now Democrat Congressman Jeff Van Drew, D-2.
Van Drew won in November's general election against Seth Grossman, of Egg Harbor Township, to replace retiring Congressman Frank LoBiondo, R-2.
Fiocchi said he had been encouraged by friends and family to run, but the governor's recent speech put him over the top to make a positive decision.
“I am truly thankful for the service of our veterans and intend to fight to restore those funds to the Department of Military and Veterans’ Affairs," he said in his announcement.
“The Governor spoke a lot about a ‘stronger and fairer’ New Jersey. I see nothing stronger or fairer about raising taxes and will work hard to halt any proposed tax increase," Fiocchi said.
He also opposed the governor's push for legislation to allow undocumented immigrants to get drivers' licenses.
“There is nothing stronger or fairer about turning New Jersey into a sanctuary state, it makes us less safe," said Fiocchi. "I will always stand up for law abiding citizens and the rule of law. Those living in our state illegally should not be given drivers licenses.”
He said he looked forward to an honest, spirited, primary election and an equally tough general election.
