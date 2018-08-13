ATLANTIC CITY — Resorts Casino Hotel will open a land-based sports book Wednesday morning, pending regulatory approval.
The Resorts Sports Book will open at 11 a.m. with a ribbon cutting ceremony by President Mark Giannantonio. The opening of the sports book is contingent upon regulatory approval from the state Division of Gaming Enforcement.
The casino's newest offering will be an interactive lounge with a 12-foot video wall and 15 television screens, according to a press release. The Sports Book will feature six betting windows and four self-serve kiosks.
The announcement comes exactly one week after Resorts and its sports betting partner DraftKings were first in the state to launch an online and mobile offering.
Resorts' land-based sports book will be the fifth in Atlantic City. Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa was the first casino to offer sports betting when it opened the Race & Sports Book on June 14. Ocean Resort Casino was the first Boardwalk casino property to offer sports betting when the property opened on June 27. The Wild Wild West Casino inside Bally's Atlantic City began taking sports bets on July 30. Harrah's Resort Atlantic City opened its temporary sports book on Aug. 1.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.