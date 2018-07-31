A bill to extend the National Flood Insurance Program through Nov. 30 — the end of hurricane season — passed the Senate Tuesday and headed to President Donald Trump's desk.
Trump must sign it by 11:59 p.m. Tuesday or the program, which covers about a quarter-million New Jersey property owners, will lapse.
The Senate passed the National Flood Insurance Program Extension Act of 2018, sponsored by U.S. Rep. Tom MacArthur, R-3rd.
The Senate had passed a bill that would have extended the program through the end of the year, and which was supported by U.S. Rep. Frank LoBiondo, R-2.
“Allowing the National Flood Insurance Program to lapse because of Washington dysfunction is something I would not allow to happen," said MacArthur in a press statement after the vote. "I am hopeful that the President will follow Congress’ lead and sign this into law today."
MacArthur said the bill addresses the immediate issue of avoiding lapse, but Congress’ work is not done.
"Both chambers and members of both parties must come together to craft a long-term reauthorization that provides stability, holds FEMA accountable, invests in mitigation, and offers affordable coverage," he said.
It is the latest of several short-term renewals passed in the last year, without needed reforms to make the heavily indebted program sustainable.
Last fall, the House approved a five-year reauthorization of the program with some reforms, but it went nowhere in the Senate.
Sen. Robert Menendez, D-N.J., has introduced a six-year reauthorization bill to reform the program. It relies on paying lower administrative fees to private insurance companies to save money, rather than raising premiums on policyholders.
The NFIP is about $25 billion in debt, and has been criticized for outdated pricing policies that don’t charge homeowners according to true risk. It also provides a host of subsidies some say cannot be sustained.
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) records show the program’s financial woes started with Katrina in 2005, and were worsened by Sandy in 2012 and by last year’s three strong hurricanes affecting Texas and Florida.
The program provides insurance to about 5 million nationally.
If the NFIP were allowed to lapse, existing policies would remain in force until their annual renewal date, but would not be renewed, according to FEMA, which administers the program.
And real estate transactions involving federally backed mortgages in certain flood zones would have to stop, since those mortgages could not be issued without flood insurance coverage.
