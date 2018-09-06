Twelve passengers fell ill and were temporarily quarantined after arriving at Philadelphia International Airport Thursday, reports say.
Reports say that 12 passengers experienced flu-like symptoms after arriving on American Airlines flights from Paris, France and Munich, Germany.
Several of the passengers on both flights were returning from pilgrimages to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, reports say.
Passengers quarantined Wednesday morning in New York, also traveling from Mecca, reported similar symptoms. Of the 500 passengers on the flight, ten people were hospitalized as a “precaution,” reports say.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention examined and released the majority of the passengers and crew, but several people were still being evaluated, according to reports.
