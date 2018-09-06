Breaking news icon

Twelve passengers fell ill and were temporarily quarantined after arriving at Philadelphia International Airport Thursday, reports say.

Reports say that 12 passengers experienced flu-like symptoms after arriving on American Airlines flights from Paris, France and Munich, Germany.

Several of the passengers on both flights were returning from pilgrimages to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, reports say.

Passengers quarantined Wednesday morning in New York, also traveling from Mecca, reported similar symptoms. Of the 500 passengers on the flight, ten people were hospitalized as a “precaution,” reports say.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention examined and released the majority of the passengers and crew, but several people were still being evaluated, according to reports.

Never miss breaking news as it happens! Sign up now to receive alerts delivered to your inbox.

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.