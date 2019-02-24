ATLANTIC CITY — It's not less expensive to build a hotel with shipping containers — those multi-colored steel structures that carry goods to U.S. shores and then get driven around on tractor trailer beds.
But it is more eye-popping, said developer Pat Fasano, whose shipping container hotel on the beach block of New York Avenue got final site plan approval from the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority last week.
Fasano will use 40 of the containers to create a 10-room hotel there.
"It's not cheaper. It's hip," said Fasano. "We're going for the visual. I’ve got to bring people off the Boardwalk. I have to have something interesting."
Fasano was one of the driving forces behind the Asbury Park resurgence and is now behind the Orange Loop project to revitalize the beach blocks of New York and Tennessee avenues and St. James Place.
The hotel is the wow factor that will bring people to the 10,000-square-foot retail space and outdoor courtyard with tables, fire pits, and a summer stage that also got approved last week, he said.
There was a little skepticism about the idea at the CRDA meeting.
"This is the New Atlantic City? Shipping containers?" asked CRDA Board Member Edward Gant.
"For this location it is," said Executive Director Matt Doherty.
"They exist in other urban areas," said Board Vice Chairman Richard Tolson. "I'm not exactly a fan."
"I support the concept," said Mayor Frank Gilliam. He said he saw the idea featured in a major architectural magazine years ago. "It brings a new element to town — some excitement."
After seeing the conceptual drawings, the board gave its unanimous approval for set back and parking variances and preliminary and final site plan approval.
Fasano is hoping people will book events such as weddings and reunions, and take the 10 rooms.
"We don't want a super intense hotel to manage in addition to the restaurant," he said of the cajun-style Bourre, which he has already opened. It's right next to the hotel site, and restaurant staff will manage the hotel, which will automate the reservations.
"People will book their own room ... get a parking tag — it's all automated to appeal to millennials," Fasano said. "They'll take a train in from Philadelphia, order Uber to the hotel, and have a code to get in the door."
If they need anything they will talk to the restaurant manager, he said.
Two of the containers will be set on their ends, and so will rise more than 45 feet into the sky, Fasano said.
The outdoor entertainment space is likely to be up and running for this summer, said Fasano attorney Nick Talvacchia at the CRDA meeting.
"The hotel and retail will take a little longer," Talvacchia said.
It's not the first time shipping containers have been used for buildings in our area.
SoulBerri Coffee and Smoothies in Brigantine, run by Nicole "Coley" Gaffney, and the Scales restaurant in Gardner's Basin, were among the first to tie down the usually mobile spaces.
Young people like them because they have an industrial look, and they are being repurposed, so they are "green," Fasano said.
"We buy one-trip containers used one time," said Fasano. "They are air- and watertight — built to withstand hurricanes on a ship."
They are designed to stack up to eight containers high, he said.
"I’m only stacking two-high," he said. But if the hotel does well, he said he may go back to CRDA for permission to stack higher.
Fasano said the speed of construction is also important. He chose Atlantic City for his latest projects because of the opportunity zones available here and because the CRDA is fast-tracking serious development.
The four zones in Atlantic City allow substantial tax breaks for developers, who must move quickly to take advantage of them, Fasano said.
"There are time limits," he said. "The Opportunity Zone means nothing by 2026 — benefit's over."
That means he's got to get moving quickly to build as much as he can, starting this year.
He has found Atlantic City to move faster on development applications than other shore towns, he said.
"I just did a building project in Neptune, it took 5 years," he said. "In Asbury (Park) it takes 4 years."
He said CRDA Executive Director Matt Doherty, on the job about a year, has streamlined the process and called him "pro business."
"Everybody's on board. The CRDA is your ally," Fasano said. "If you are a developer they are welcoming you with open arms."
Fasano got the idea for a shipping container hotel from a neighbor in Manuel Antonio, Costa Rica, where he build a small commuter development.
"The El Faro container hotel is next to me," he said. "I saw the guy building, I was like, 'Dude, I want to do this.' Asbury Park would never allow it. Atlantic City said, 'Go.'"
