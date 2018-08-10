ShopRite customers donated at checkout to purchase milk for the Great American Milk Drive throughout June.
Now milk deliveries are starting.
ShopRite will deliver 1,200 gallons of milk to the Community FoodBank of New Jersey, Southern Branch, in Egg Harbor Township next Tuesday, Aug. 14.
More than 4,000 gallons of milk will be delivered to the food bank in the coming weeks, according to Village Super Market Inc., which owns and operates 30 ShopRite stores.
Customers helped raise enough money to purchase more than 14,000 gallons of milk for struggling families in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, the company said.
It’s part of Feeding America’s Great American Milk Drive, which aims to increase the amount of milk available at food banks.
Milk is one of the most requested but least donated items at food banks, so children in need often miss out on its essential nutrients.
Local ShopRite stores that participated in The Great American Milk Drive include those in Absecon, Egg Harbor Township, Galloway, Hammonton, Marmora, Rio Grande, Somers Point and Vineland.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.