VINELAND — Deep digs are completed in six homes around the Kil-Tone Superfund site here, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

More than 50 other properties must now also have their soil removed to six feet deep, and that work will continue in the fall on an undetermined number of homes, said EPA spokesman Elias Rodriguez.

Kil-Tone and Vineland Chemical, also in this historic manufacturing town, are two of the most active Superfund sites in our region. Most others are in a long-term monitoring phase.

The Kil-Tone pesticide manufacturing plant, at 527 E. Chestnut Ave., is the newest Superfund site in our region. It was added to the EPA's federal Superfund list in 2016, after the agency found lead and arsenic contamination of groundwater and soil on and around the property.

The yards of 57 nearby homes were affected, and the EPA installed new lawns on them to contain the contaminants. The agency estimated cleanup costs at $15 million. It has spent $4.1 million to date, said EPA spokesman Elias Rodriguez.

A deep dig to remove contaminated soil from six of those properties began in November 2017 and finished June 29, said Rodriguez. The next phase of the deep dig will begin in the fall.

Arsenic causes cancer and other health problems, and lead is a toxic metal that can damage a child’s ability to learn and cause adverse health effects in adults, according to the EPA.

At Vineland Chemical, at 1611 W. Wheat Road, arsenic pollution that made its way into nearby waterways is also the main problem. Recontamination of exposed sediment and soil was found in the Blackwater Branch of the Maurice River in 2016. EPA said at the time the site would need an additional $15 million cleanup, after spending about $219.4 million on the effort since 1992.

Vineland Chemical needs another $15 million cleanup VINELAND — The Vineland Chemical Co. Superfund site needs another $15 million cleanup after …

EPA is in the beginning stages of implementing a new treatment system there, said Rodriguez, and the total spent to date is now $221.5 million.

In 1994, the EPA reached a settlement with Vineland Chemical and its owners, who paid about $1.2 million toward the cleanup, according to the EPA. They also were required to put other properties in trust to be sold. The rest has been funded with taxpayer dollars.

Since the early 2000s, the EPA has been pumping out and treating about 2 million gallons of groundwater a day, EPA project manager Hunter Young has said.