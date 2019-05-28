Cumulonimbus Seaside Park

A cumulonimbus storm cloud prepares to drop rain on beach goers in Seaside Park. A thunderstorm passed nearby around 2:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon. Image courtesy of Pat Martucci. 

Severe storms with the potential for tornadoes have prompted the National Weather Service to issue a tornado watch through 10 p.m. The watch covers all of South Jersey. 

Tornado Watch

The tornado watch has been extended south into all of South Jersey on Tuesday night. 

Numerous thunderstorms have fired up in Pennsylvania and are moving east.

The tornado watch was first put in place midday but did not cover southeastern New Jersey. Given the ample amount of daytime heating and what has happened on radar thus far, the watch was extended. 

Tornadoes will be just one form of severe weather to be watched for on Tuesday night. Large hail has been reported with these storms and will be a threat as they carry east. To a lesser extent, damaging winds and flash flooding will be of concern.

The thunderstorms will end around 12 a.m. on Tuesday night. Clearing will be expected overnight. Then, on Wednesday, more severe weather will be in the realm of possibility during the late afternoon and evening. 

Tags

Meteorologist

This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.

Welcome to the discussion.

