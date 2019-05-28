Severe storms with the potential for tornadoes have prompted the National Weather Service to issue a tornado watch through 10 p.m. The watch covers all of South Jersey.
Numerous thunderstorms have fired up in Pennsylvania and are moving east.
The tornado watch was first put in place midday but did not cover southeastern New Jersey. Given the ample amount of daytime heating and what has happened on radar thus far, the watch was extended.
Tornadoes will be just one form of severe weather to be watched for on Tuesday night. Large hail has been reported with these storms and will be a threat as they carry east. To a lesser extent, damaging winds and flash flooding will be of concern.
The thunderstorms will end around 12 a.m. on Tuesday night. Clearing will be expected overnight. Then, on Wednesday, more severe weather will be in the realm of possibility during the late afternoon and evening.
Timing for the storms. EVERYWHERE in our coverage area is at risk. pic.twitter.com/g0xij85cZ7— Joe Martucci (@ACPressMartucci) May 28, 2019
While we're in the tornado watch, here's a tip. If you're in a tornado warning...— Joe Martucci (@ACPressMartucci) May 28, 2019
☝️ Get to the lowest level of your place
✌️ Stay away from windows
3⃣ Duck for cover
More details from our Weather Center https://t.co/0NcQMkmahG pic.twitter.com/ZbC46buWmi
