Off-road enforcement details will begin Saturday in southern Ocean County, police said in a statement Friday.
The Lacey Township Police Department, through partnership with other law-enforcement agencies, plans to crack down on individuals trespassing on private property or riding through protected conservation lands on off-road vehicles such as ATVS and dirt bikes, according to the statement.
The area of concern, which is west of the Garden State Parkway in Lacey and Barnegat townships, has had its share of incidents, including a 2016 off-road crash in which a 20-year-old man broke his neck while trespassing, police said.
The area is often mentioned on social media during this time of year, which contributes to the influx of people trespassing.
Law-enforcement agencies with officers in the area include State Police, the Ocean County Sherriff’s Department, the state Division of Fish and Wildlife Bureau of Law Enforcement, Ocean Township police in Waretown and Barnegat Township police. Enforcement details will end in October.
