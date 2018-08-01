Former manufactured gas plant site seen from N. Georgia Avenue in Atlantic City

South Jersey Gas is cleaning up the site of a former manufactured-gas plant in the block between North Georgia Avenue and Turnpike Road, bordered by Sunset Avenue and the bay at one end and Island Avenue at the other. It is near the Atlantic City Expressway entrance to the city.

 MICHELLE BRUNETTI POST / Staff Writer/

ATLANTIC CITY — The state will detail six major civil enforcement actions against alleged polluters Wednesday afternoon, including three Natural Resource Damage lawsuits.

They are announcing it at the site of the former Duell Fuel Co., which has been battling the Department of Environmental Protection for years over alleged pollution. It is also the site of a cleanup by South Jersey Gas of a former manufactured gas plant.

In three of the six cases, the state is seeking payment for damages to the state’s natural resources, known as “Natural Resource Damage” cases, or NRDs, according to a press release from the state.

It's the first time in at least 10 years that the state has taken such action, according to Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal. He will be joined by DEP Commissioner Catherine R. McCabe.

It happens at 2 p.m. at 300 N. Georgia Ave.

"These actions are long overdue. This is a significant change in course from the Christie administration, which was more interested in settling for pennies on the dollar with big polluters like Exxon than protecting our communities," said Ed Potosnak, executive director of the New Jersey League of Conservation Voters.

The Christie Administration settled the $8.9 billion Exxon lawsuit for $225 million, and this year the Murphy Administration took all but $50 million to balance this year’s budget and pay legal fees.

The league led efforts to get a constitutional amendment for natural resource damages on the ballot. It passed last November, and requires all environmental settlement dollars to be used "to repair, restore, replace or preserve the state’s natural resources," and to pay the state's legal costs in pursuing claims.

Governors have often instead used them to help balance the budget.

“The purpose of enforcement is to make sure that agencies and companies follow environmental laws and when they do not, they are held accountable," said New Jersey Sierra Club Director Jeff Tittel. "When there’s a cop on the beat, people are more likely to follow the law."

The suits target the Duell Fuel site in Atlantic City as well as the the Pohatcong Valley Superfund Site in Warren County, the Ronson Metals Corp. site in Newark and the former home of Ruggerio Seafood Inc. in Newark, said Tittel, who attended a morning press conference in Newark.

Other sites are in Woodbridge, Middlesex County, Tittel said.

Contact: 609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

Twitter @MichelleBPost

Facebook.com/EnvironmentSouthJersey

