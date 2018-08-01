ATLANTIC CITY — The state is suing South Jersey Gas, the Duell Fuel Co., and several other firms over contamination of a block of land near the bay between Georgia and Florida avenues, where SJ Gas has been conducting a cleanup of a former manufactured gas plant for almost two years.
It is one of six major civil enforcement actions against alleged polluters announced by Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal on Wednesday afternoon, including three Natural Resource Damage lawsuits.
SJ Gas spokesperson Marissa Travaline said the company is still reviewing the lawsuit, which Grewal's office has posted online. She said SJ Gas had not yet been officially served with the lawsuit.
"We won't have a comment until we have had the opportunity to get through that," Travaline said of the legal papers.
But she stressed the company has worked as a partner with the state on the cleanup and will continue to do so.
Hazardous substances from the operation of the companies have found their way into groundwater and sediments in the bay nearby, said Grewal. Contaminants include polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAH), naphthalene, benzene, arsenic, cyanide and lead, he said. They are known to cause blood disorders and other serious health problems.
"It's not just an environmental issue. It's a public health issue as well," Grewal said.
Grewal and Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Catherine R. McCabe announced the actions at the site of the former Duell Fuel Co., which has been battling the Department of Environmental Protection for years over pollution the state says the fuel company caused.
The Duell Fuel property abuts the site of a cleanup by SJ Gas of a historic manufactured gas plant, which was acquired by SJ Gas long after the environmental damage was done in the early 20th Century, said Grewal. But he emphasized that SJ Gas is still responsible not only for cleaning up the site, but for compensating residents of Atlantic City for damage done to the natural environment.
The other firms named in the legal complaint are Deull Service Corp., McAllister Fuels, Verizon New Jersey, and up to 10 other yet unknown firms.
The state is pursuing reimbursement of costs it has assumed to address pollution at the Duell Fuel site, according to the complaint, which says the company and the Duell Service Corp. now have a principal place of business in Palm Gardens, Florida.
In three of the six cases around the state, the state is seeking payment for damages to the state’s natural resources, known as “Natural Resource Damage” cases, or NRDs, according to a press release from the state.
It's the first time in at least 10 years that the state has taken such action, according to Grewal. He will be joined by DEP Commissioner Catherine R. McCabe.
"These actions are long overdue. This is a significant change in course from the Christie administration, which was more interested in settling for pennies on the dollar with big polluters like Exxon than protecting our communities," said Ed Potosnak, executive director of the New Jersey League of Conservation Voters.
The Christie Administration settled the $8.9 billion Exxon lawsuit for $225 million, and this year the Murphy Administration took all but $50 million to balance this year’s budget and pay legal fees.
The league led efforts to get a constitutional amendment for natural resource damages on the ballot. It passed last November, and requires all environmental settlement dollars to be used "to repair, restore, replace or preserve the state’s natural resources," and to pay the state's legal costs in pursuing claims.
Governors have often instead used them to help balance the budget.
“The purpose of enforcement is to make sure that agencies and companies follow environmental laws and when they do not, they are held accountable," said New Jersey Sierra Club Director Jeff Tittel. "When there’s a cop on the beat, people are more likely to follow the law."
Other suits target the the Pohatcong Valley Superfund Site in Warren County, the Ronson Metals Corp. site and the former home of Ruggiero Seafood Inc., both in Newark; and Fords Mobil and Port Reading Refinery, both in Woodbridge, Middlesex County.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.