New Jersey is looking for volunteers with qualified medical training and experience to assist in the response to the COVID-19 pandemic on a temporary basis, according to a notice on the state's website.
"We need the help of qualified health, mental health, and related professionals to supplement our health care capacity on a temporary basis," the notice reads.
Anyone who believes they meet the qualifications can fill out a form here: https://covid19.nj.gov/volunteer
"New Jersey needs you," the notice's headline reads.
