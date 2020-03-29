US-NEWS-CORONA-LA

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses seen in an image released to the media by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Note the spikes that adorn the outer surface of the virus, which impart the look of a corona surrounding the virion, when viewed electron microscopically. In this view, the protein particles E, S, and M, also located on the outer surface of the particle, have all been labeled as well. A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China in 2019. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). (Photo by Center for Disease Control and Prevention via Sipa USA) EDITORIAL USE ONLY

 USCDCP

New Jersey is looking for volunteers with qualified medical training and experience to assist in the response to the COVID-19 pandemic on a temporary basis, according to a notice on the state's website.

"We need the help of qualified health, mental health, and related professionals to supplement our health care capacity on a temporary basis," the notice reads.

Anyone who believes they meet the qualifications can fill out a form here: https://covid19.nj.gov/volunteer

"New Jersey needs you," the notice's headline reads.

​Contact: 609-272-7260

