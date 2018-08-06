Tuesday will be mostly sunny with temperatures starting in the mid-70s as the heat wave continues.
Stockton University could be the next owner of the Atlantic Club property.
DraftKings, Resorts online and mobile sports betting is now live.
Who are the top athletes at Pleasantville High School?
And check out these photos from the Mud Run in Wildwood this weekend.
