Atlantic Club Casino Hotel
Stockton University’s Board of Trustees will meet Wednesday to approve a resolution to meet in closed session to review and discuss concerns related to the authorization and execution of sale of the former Atlantic Club Casino Hotel, according to the board’s special meeting agenda.

 ED LEA

Stockton University could be the next owner of the Atlantic Club property. 

