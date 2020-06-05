According to a Stockton University Poll done in early March, a large percentage of Atlantic County resident struggles to feed themselves and their families even before the pandemic.
Nearly 18 percent of residents said they had run out of food without having money to buy more. 14 percent have skipped a meal because they couldn’t afford food and 17 percent skipped a meal in an effort to save food for their children.
Of those polled, 35 percent said have eaten the same thing for several days in a row because the item costs less, while 30 percent wished they could eat healthier, but simply couldn’t afford it.
Since the poll was conducted, conditions have worsened; thousands of unemployed families have waited for free meal kits since Gov. Phil Murphy ordered all essential businesses to close.
The poll of 827 adult residents was conducted March 7-13 by the Polling Institute of the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton.
The results show that food insecurity was a problem even before the pandemic, according to John Froonjian, Executive Director of the Hughes Center.
Though food may be accessible for most Atlantic County residents as 97 percent live within 10 miles of a supermarket, affordability was still a barrier.
All 4 counties in The Press of Atlantic City’s coverage— Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland, and Ocean— have the highest rates in the state of children who lack access to healthy foods, according to the Feeding America Organization. Food insecurity is a national issue and throughout South Jersey. In 2016, The Press of Atlantic City newsroom spent a year focusing on food scarcity, particularly among children in its series "Growing Up Hungry."
