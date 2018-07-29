Monday will be a dry day accompanied by sun and clouds.
Harvey Kesselman, the Stockton University president, addressed several alleged sexual assaults involving former and current Stockton students.
Here is a gallery of 39 photos of people SEEN at the Chainsmokers concert Sunday on the beach in Atlantic City.
Paul Manafort trial is scheduled to begin Tuesday and focus on lavish lifestyle, not collusion.
Atlantic Shore 14U is one win away from World Series.
Here are photos of 27 people SEEN at the 2018 Kerr Memorial Lifeguard Races.
