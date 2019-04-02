The Stockton University esports team won the Eastern College Athletic Conference Fortnite Championship held in Albany, New York on March 30-31.
The victory comes in the first season Stockton has fielded and esports team.
“We were the Cinderella story of the tournament,” said Stockton Chief Information Officer Scott Huston, who helped organize esports at Stockton.
Stockton also finished second in the League of Legends Championship, and advanced to the quarterfinals in Overwatch, according to a Stockton press release.
More than 400 players from 19 colleges compete in Fortnite, League of Legends and Overwatch tournaments last weekend.
Stockton's winning team was made up of Austin Van Zant of Lincoln Park, Damian Majewski of Barnegat, and Parker Teliszewski of Barnegat
Van Zant and Majewski won MVP awards for Fortnite and Brandon Yip and Joseph Difilipo also earned most valuable honors for League of Legends.
The team is coached and managed by Demetrios Roubos, who is also Associate Director of Information Security at Stockton.
“I really felt they were going to be incredible. The commentators really didn’t know what we could do,” Roubos said.
“That started to change as we gained momentum, but right up to the end they thought we were at a disadvantage. But we came in and cleaned house.”
The League of Legends team included Timothy Tran of Atlantic City, Brandon Yip of South Brunswick, Joseph Defilippo of Waretown, Ty-Anthony Connor of Somers Point, Kayla Brawley of Middletown and Christopher Pankewytch of Howell.
Dianna Marinelli of Galloway, Brian Kibelstis of Williamstown, Kieran Subin of Vineland, Chris Hall of Oxnard, Calif., Edward Corcoran of Seaville, Lawrence Chiappelli, and Isaac Strozyk of Vineland made up the Overwatch team.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.