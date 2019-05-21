ATLANTIC CITY — Stories of Atlantic City, a collaborative reporting project that joined media and community stakeholders to help tell restorative, untold stories about the city and its people, first published online Tuesday, May 14.
t’s the middle of the third inning, and it’s not looking good for Atlantic City High School.…
Now, you can meet the people featured in the Stories of Atlantic City series during a launch party to celebrate the collaborative project. The event will start 5:30 p.m. Tuesday with a panel discussion and community networking event.
The party takes place at The Leadership Studio, 161, S. Tennessee Ave.
The project was produced in partnership with Free Press, the Center for Cooperative Media at Montclair State University, ivoh (Images of Voices and Hope), Stockton University, Authentic City Partners and ThisIsAC co-founder Evan Sanchez, Grace & Glory Yoga and The Leadership Studio co-founder Alexandra Nunzi, Press of Atlantic City, Route 40, SJNtv and Breaking AC. Stories of Atlantic City is funded with a grant from the NJ Community News and Information Fund at the Community Foundation of New Jersey, a partnership of the Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation and John S. and James L. Knight Foundation.
You can find the stories here at Stories of of AC.
To register for the launch party, click here.
