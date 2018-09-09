OCEAN CITY — Some low lying areas of the city flooded with the early high tide Sunday morning, as the remnants of Tropical Storm Gordon entered the region and encountered already stormy conditions.

Road flooding was visible from minor flood levels around the streets from the high 20s to at least 32nd Street, and around 3rd and 4th streets — where city council has projects going to raise roads and curbing and to install flood pumps.

But the low-lying Merion Park neighborhood, where the city has already raised some roads and curbs and installed the pumps, had only limited flooding in the morning.

The later high tide at about 8:30 p.m., however was expected to create more of a problem, with moderate flooding levels.

There were few boaters visible in Great Egg Harbor Bay on Sunday, as gale force winds blew.

Brigantine Beach Patrol announced that all Brigantine beaches were closed Sunday because of hazardous surf conditions, and strongly recommended that no one enter the water.

“Our lifeguards will be patrolling the beaches periodically in vehicles,” it said in a Twitter post. “Stay safe!”

Never miss breaking news as it happens! Sign up now to receive alerts delivered to your inbox.

Contact: 609-272-7219 mpost@pressofac.com Twitter @MichelleBPost

Facebook.com/EnvironmentSouthJersey

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.