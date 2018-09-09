OCEAN CITY — Some low lying areas of the city flooded with the early high tide Sunday morning, as the remnants of Tropical Storm Gordon entered the region and encountered already stormy conditions.
Road flooding was visible from minor flood levels around the streets from the high 20s to at least 32nd Street, and around 3rd and 4th streets — where city council has projects going to raise roads and curbing and to install flood pumps.
But the low-lying Merion Park neighborhood, where the city has already raised some roads and curbs and installed the pumps, had only limited flooding in the morning.
The later high tide at about 8:30 p.m., however was expected to create more of a problem, with moderate flooding levels.
There were few boaters visible in Great Egg Harbor Bay on Sunday, as gale force winds blew.
Brigantine Beach Patrol announced that all Brigantine beaches were closed Sunday because of hazardous surf conditions, and strongly recommended that no one enter the water.
“Our lifeguards will be patrolling the beaches periodically in vehicles,” it said in a Twitter post. “Stay safe!”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.