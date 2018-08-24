New Jersey has lost $4.5 billion in home values since 2005 because of flooding related to sea-level rise, and Ocean City has lost more than any other municipality in eight coastal states, according to a new study by the nonprofit First Street Foundation.
Bayside homes are most affected, and oceanfront properties relatively unscathed, said Jeremy R. Porter, a Columbia University professor and foundation statistical consultant who worked on the study.
"We noticed all up and down the Eastern Seaboard, with homes right on the ocean side there is not as much flooding as with homes on the bay side," said Porter. That's partly because elevations are higher nearer the ocean than on the bay, and partly because of beach restoration projects, he said.
The findings are available at Flood iQ, a flood risk map and tool that allows people to search specific addresses for information, as well as property-loss data by municipality.
It follows a June study by the Union of Concerned Scientists that found Ocean City tops the list of New Jersey coastal towns for number of properties projected to face chronic high-tide flooding by 2045, potentially undermining real estate values and tax ratables.
The study analyzed housing in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut and found $6.7 billion has been lost in home value from 2005 to 2017 due to sea-level rise flooding. First Street had previously released a study showing an additional $7.4 billion had been lost across five southeastern states, for a total of $14.1 billion from Florida to Connecticut.
"New Jersey is particularly sensitive to tidal flooding risk, because of (Hurricane) Sandy and so much value is concentrated on barrier islands," said Steven A. McAlpine, head of data science at First Street, who also worked on the study. "There is so much exposure on the bay in New Jersey. That is what stood out."
The research is the first to find that direct, property-lot flooding isn't the only thing affecting values, according to First Street. Nearby road flooding also has a major impact, the study found.
Earlier this year, Porter and McAlpine released a peer-reviewed academic publication in the journal Population Research and Policy Review showing $465 million was lost in Miami-Dade County’s real estate market from 2005 to 2016 due to sea-level rise flooding. At the time, McAlpine was Porter's student getting his master's degree from Columbia.
Their analysis has been expanded to cover the eight Atlantic coastal states from Florida to Connecticut. It used 9.2 million real estate transactions, then extrapolated results to 20 million coastal properties, said said Matthew Eby, executive director at First Street Foundation.
It compared like-to-like properties, Eby said, and found that properties in areas that experience property or road flooding have not appreciated as much as those that do not.
It also took into account housing characteristics such as square footage, proximity to amenities and other factors; and accounted for economic trends like the 2008 housing recession. The scientists said they were able to isolate the impact that increased frequent tidal flooding, caused by sea-level rise, has had on home value.
“This is the first market indicator that rising seas and related flooding have depressed home values,” said McAlpine. “This is not just a Florida issue, but an issue the entire coastal United States needs to address.”
Eby said First Street plans to map the entire coastal United States with all flood risks and home value impact before the end of the year.
"Once that large data set is done, we will start adding new insights and research areas to look into," Eby said, such as possible positive affects of mitigation projects.
