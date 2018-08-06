The South Jersey chapter of the Surfrider Foundation is asking residents to call Gov. Phil Murphy's office and ask him to veto legislation that would require merchants to charge a 5-cent fee on carryout plastic or paper bags.
The group wants a statewide ban on single-use plastic bags instead.
The Legislature passed the legislation in June. It would also prevent municipalities from enacting their own plastic bag bans.
"We need to ban plastic bags," the Foundation said in a mass email. "Please help us stop this weak legislation from getting passed!"
Surfrider instead wants Murphy to support S2772, which bans plastic bags, styrofoam, and plastic straws from being used by many businesses.
"We need a strong law to protect our oceans," the nonprofit group that works for a clean ocean said in its email.
In opposing S2600/A3267, the group said it doesn't do enough to keep plastic bags out of the ocean, and the fee structure could encourage stores to use more plastic bags, since stores keep a penny of each fee. Plastic bags generally cost about a penny each, while paper bags cost more.
No other state has a fee for single-use bags -- all with statewide legislation have a plastic bag ban, according to Surfrider.
As proposed the money from the bag fee is designated to be go to a lead abatement fund for schools and communities, but the legislature can take it for general use. In early budget proceedings this years the expected funds if the bill was signed were designated for the general fund.
People in New Jersey use four billion single-use plastic bags each year, Surfrider said. They are not bio-degradable and when they break apart in the ocean marine life ingests them, threatening their health.
