A suspect has been arrested in the death of a Vineland woman who was found burned and dismembered last week, police said.
State Police said they arrested Dennis Parrish, 52, of Vineland, at a hotel in Absecon. He was charged with desecration of human remains and moving human remains and is being held at the Cumberland County jail, where he awaits a bail hearing, police said.
Troopers from the Port Norris Station were called at 8:17 a.m. July 2 to Banks Road near Lummistown Road in Lawrence Township to investigate after a passerby found the remains of 32-year-old Tonya Cook, which had been burned and dismembered.
Cook’s family has set up a GoFundMe to pay for funeral expenses.
“Tonya touched many hearts with her smile and always put others before herself,” Timothy Jazzy Cook wrote about his sister on the page.
An investigation is ongoing. Those with information about Cook's death can call State Police at 856-785-0036 or the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office at 856-453-0486, ext. 11837.
