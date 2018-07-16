ATLANTIC CITY — It's a little reminiscent of the Beatles' yellow submarine, but doesn't go underwater.
Instead the bright yellow, boat-like buoy that floated near a dock Monday at Gardners Basin is chock full of instrumentation to help the Danish offshore wind company Orsted find the best spots and configuration for wind turbines for its Ocean Wind project, planned for 10 miles of Atlantic City.
If built, Ocean Wind would be New Jersey's first offshore wind farm, and only the second in the nation after the Block Island Wind Farm off Rhode Island.
The most important equipment on the buoy is the FLiDAR, or Floating Lidar, unit on board. It shoots lasers up to 250 feet in the air to take wind speed and direction measurements, said P.S. Reilly, CEO & President of Axys Technologies, which developed the buoy. She would not say exactly how expensive it was to build, but said it was more than $1 million.
Lidar is a surveying method that measures distance to a target with pulsed laser light reflected to a sensor.
If the weather is good, it will be launched Tuesday, and be tethered to a spot in the lease area for about a year, said Jens Hieronymus Gravgaard, Orsted's senior project development manager.
It will join a similar buoy taking measurements in another spot in the lease area, he said.
FLiDAR measurements will continue for at least a year, and other types of specialized boats will be sent out to map the ocean floor and take core samples of the makeup of the floor.
The buoy also contains equipment to measure wave height, speed and power. Data will be transmitted back to technicians based in British Columbia, Europe and Asia, said Reilly.
The onboard energy for all that equipment comes from four small wind turbines on the buoy, said Reilly, but there is solar and other back up.
The offshore wind energy project is planned for about 10 miles off Atlantic City, and could eventually generate up to 3,000 megawatts of electricity, enough to power about 1.5 million homes, according to Orsted North America President Thomas Brostrom.
New Jersey is in the process of developing an Offshore Wind Renewable Energy Credit program, which would provide a way for ratepayers to subsidize the construction.
It will be a competitive process to win the right to receive ORECs, said Gravgaard.
The buoy was shipped in parts to a dock in Avalon, where Axys workers put it together, and then towed it to Atlantic City, said Mike Connatty, an engineer with Orsted.
He said the company already had relationships with two companies there, so used their facilities.
Orsted holds a federal lease to build a wind farm about 10 miles off the resort.
Orsted officially opened its New Jersey headquarters in Atlantic City in May, when it also announced it had received its first federal permit for developing its Ocean Wind New Jersey project.
It also announced it had hired former Atlantic County Utilities Authority Communications Manager Monica Coffey, of Margate, as its manager of community relations and communications.
Gov. Phil Murphy has said the project will create more than 1,000 construction jobs and 100 permanent jobs upon completion.
Orsted has built and operates more than 20 wind farms throughout Europe. It holds leases for developing wind farms off Atlantic City, Massachusetts and Virginia.
The state has the opportunity to foster an entirely new industry, Murphy has said. He has committed New Jersey to generating 3,500 megawatts of electricity through offshore wind by 2030 and to get 100 percent of its energy from renewable sources by 2050.
The state now gets about 2 percent of its energy from renewables, according to Board of Public Utilities President Joe Fiordaliso.
