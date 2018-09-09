ATLANTIC CITY — Three men from Indiana were arrested Friday afternoon and a handgun recovered after allegedly threatening employees of a local store, Atlantic City police said Saturday.
Police said Officers Christian Ivanov and Daniel Arra responded to a report of a man armed with a handgun in the 1500 block of Atlantic Avenue at 1:32 p.m.
As they arrived, they saw Jameel Benjamin, 23, of Indianapolis — who matched the description of the suspect with the gun — open a car door and reach under the driver seat. Benjamin closed the door and walked away, according to police.
Investigators said Jimmie M. Benjamin, 44, also of Indianapolis had became involved in an argument with a store employee, who had refused to accept merchandise for return. Jameel Benjamin allegedly then left the store, got a handgun from the vehicle, returned and threatened to shoot the employees. Jameel Benjamin left the store after being told an employee called 911, police said.
Officer Brent Dooley used his canine partner Jax, trained in detecting explosives including ammunition, to sniff the outside of the vehicle. Jax showed a positive indication and police searched the vehicle, finding a loaded handgun with hollow-point ammunition under the front seat, according to police.
Both Benjamins were charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of hollow-point ammunition, and contempt of court.
In addition, the elder Benjamin was charged with certain person not to possess a weapon, and the younger with making terroristic threats.
Edwin Coble, 19, from Richmond, Indiana, who owns the car they were using, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.
