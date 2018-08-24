Trent Seibert, founder and editor of the Texas Monitor, an online website that focuses on exposing government corruption and waste, was found dead in his Houston home this week.
He was 47.
Seibert was a 1993 graduate of Stockton University, whose journalism career was rooted firmly in South Jersey. He interned with The Press of Atlantic City in 1990. Following graduation, he worked as a reporter for the Bridgeton News and Gloucester County Times.
The Texas Monitor, a website he founded and led as its editor, reported Thursday that he was found dead at his home in Houston earlier this week.
A police spokesman tells the Houston Chronicle there were no signs of forced entry or foul play, and an autopsy has been performed to establish the cause of death.
Seibert worked at The Denver Post, The Tennessean in Nashville, the San Diego Union Tribune and KTRK-TV in Houston. He edited the Texas Watchdog from 2009 to 2012 and founded the Texas Monitor in 2017.
Stockton University President Harvey Kesselman described Seibert as one of the most influential students in Stockton's history.
In remarks he shared with Stockton's Board of Trustees, Kesselman recalled Seibert fondly:
"He was the youngest editor of the ARGO, our student newspaper, and eventually became a nationally known investigative reporter. He represented the very best of what Stockton is about: taking a first generation college student to the heights of his field. During difficult times in his young life, Lynne and I took him into our home and he became very close with our kids. I am devastated by the news of his death, but am eternally grateful for having had the opportunity to have him be part of my and my family’s life."
His death was reported by The Texas Monitor Thursday. The full article can be viewed here.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
