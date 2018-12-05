President Trump will be in attendance for Saturday’s Army-Navy game in Philadelphia at Lincoln Financial Field, the White House confirmed to the Associated Press Tuesday.
His visit will mark the 20th time a President has spectated the storied matchup – a tradition that stretches back to Theodore Roosevelt’s attendance in 1901.
Saturday’s 3 pm game will be the 108th time the Army’s Black Knights and the Navy’s Midshipmen have faced off. And, if tradition holds, Trump will switch sides at halftime to signal equal support for the dueling military academies.
The last time the Commander-in-Chief was on hand for the game was in 2011 – when President Barack Obama went to FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.