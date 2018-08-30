The Department of Environmental Protection's 9th annual WILD Outdoor Expo -- with more than 100 exhibits, demonstrations and seminars about conservation and ways to enjoy the outdoors -- will happen Sept. 8 to Sept. 9 in New Egypt, Plumsted Township.
It's a celebration of the natural world and activities around the state, according to DEP, and will be held 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at a section of the Colliers Mills Wildlife Management Area just outside the Jackson Township border, rain or shine. Most of the Colliers Mills WMA is in Jackson.
Visitors can also learn camping and backpacking skills, try archery, learn about osprey platform building, improve tree identification skills, and see raptors up close.
Other activities will include zip lining, stand-up paddle boarding, and nature photography. There will be education on fishing, kayaking, rock climbing, shooting sports and wildlife watching.
Admission and parking are free. Some activities may require a minimal charge.
"It is truly a one-stop event for learning how to explore, experience and enjoy the great outdoors," said DEP Division of Fish and Wildlife Director Larry Herrighty.
The expo will include an equipment flea market for buying outdoor recreation and other products. Food trucks and vendors will be there, too.
One of the expo's annual highlights is a giant mobile aquarium showing a variety of warm water game fish from the Charles O. Hayford State Fish Hatchery in Hackettstown. Staff will provide casting and fishing demonstrations and tutorials.
Many of the free activities and programs can help fulfill Boy Scout and Girl Scout badge requirements. For a list of those, and directions to the Colliers Mills Wildlife Management Area, visit www.wildoutdoorexpo.com/.
The expo is sponsored by the Division of Fish and Wildlife, State Forest Service, State Forest Fire Service and the State Parks Service, as well as the Conserve Wildlife Foundation of New Jersey.
For more information on New Jersey's wildlife management areas, visit www.njfishandwildlife.com/wmas.htm and to learn more about New Jersey's state parks and forests, visit: www.njparksandforests.org/.
