Paddleboard Race Cape May
Buy Now

Visitors to the WILD Expo in Jackson Sept. 8-9 can try stand up paddleboarding and other outdoor activities. In this file photo, a racer finishes the stand-up paddleboard division of the Cape to Cape race that begins in Delaware and ends at Cape May on Sunday June 25, 2017. (Dale Gerhard / Press of City)

 Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer

The Department of Environmental Protection's 9th annual WILD Outdoor Expo -- with more than 100 exhibits, demonstrations and seminars about conservation and ways to enjoy the outdoors -- will happen Sept. 8 to Sept. 9 in New Egypt, Plumsted Township.

It's a celebration of the natural world and activities around the state, according to DEP, and will be held 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at a section of the Colliers Mills Wildlife Management Area just outside the Jackson Township border, rain or shine. Most of the Colliers Mills WMA is in Jackson.

Visitors can also learn camping and backpacking skills, try archery, learn about osprey platform building, improve tree identification skills, and see raptors up close.

Other activities will include zip lining, stand-up paddle boarding, and nature photography. There will be education on fishing, kayaking, rock climbing, shooting sports and wildlife watching.

Admission and parking are free. Some activities may require a minimal charge.

"It is truly a one-stop event for learning how to explore, experience and enjoy the great outdoors," said DEP Division of Fish and Wildlife Director Larry Herrighty. 

The expo will include an equipment flea market for buying outdoor recreation and other products. Food trucks and vendors will be there, too.

One of the expo's annual highlights is a giant mobile aquarium showing a variety of warm water game fish from the Charles O. Hayford State Fish Hatchery in Hackettstown. Staff will provide casting and fishing demonstrations and tutorials.

Many of the free activities and programs can help fulfill Boy Scout and Girl Scout badge requirements. For a list of those, and directions to the Colliers Mills Wildlife Management Area, visit www.wildoutdoorexpo.com/.

The expo is sponsored by the Division of Fish and Wildlife, State Forest Service, State Forest Fire Service and the State Parks Service, as well as the Conserve Wildlife Foundation of New Jersey.

For more information on New Jersey's wildlife management areas, visit www.njfishandwildlife.com/wmas.htm and to learn more about New Jersey's state parks and forests, visit: www.njparksandforests.org/.

Never miss breaking news as it happens! Sign up now to receive alerts delivered to your inbox.

Contact: 609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

Twitter @MichelleBPost

Facebook.com/EnvironmentSouthJersey

Tags

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.