ATLANTIC CITY _ Two men were arrested Tuesday night for aggravated assault in separate domestic violence incidents here, according to police.
Both victims were transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, with non-life threatening injuries, police said.
Leon Childs, 54, of Pleasantville was charged with aggravated assault and weapons offenses late Tuesday, after a 45-year-old woman stopped officers at New York and Reading avenues and said he had assaulted her. She had a laceration from her forehead to her ear, police said.
Childs, identified as the victim's former boyfriend, had fled in a vehicle, according to police. He was arrested later by Pleasantville officers who stopped his vehicle.
In a second incident, officers were called to Barkentine Court at 10:45 p.m. for a domestic dispute involving a family. They found a man, 55 years old, with a laceration to his head.
Damon Ramos, 29, of Atlantic City, was charged with aggravated assault for allegedly throwing a metal airplane model at the man, striking him in the head and causing the injury. Ramos had left the scene and was arrested by Officer Justin Draper in the 100 block of North Maine Avenue, police said.
Both suspects were taken to the Atlantic County Justice Facility in Mays Landing.
Anyone with information about the incidents should contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766. Information can be texted to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.
